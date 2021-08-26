Cannabis e-commerce platform I Heart Jane nets $100 million of capital

Jane Technologies, a leading cannabis e-commerce platform, said it raised $100 million of equity to expand its footprint, strengthen existing software and introduce new technologies.

The California-based company, which does business as I Heart Jane, said in a news release that the funding was led by Honor Ventures, with participation from Third Point Ventures, Gotham Green Partners, L2 Ventures, Delta Emerald Ventures and Artemis Growth Partners.

Jane previously raised $30 million of capital, bringing the total amount of funding to roughly $130 million, according to the release.

More than 2,100 dispensaries in 36 state legal markets participate in Jane’s platform, which enables consumers to browse constantly updated store menus and customer product reviews and to place orders to be picked up.

Jane also expanded outside the U.S. for the first time with its July launch in Canada via cannabis retailer High Tide.