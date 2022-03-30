Marijuana legalization bill advances to US House for debate, vote

The comprehensive marijuana legalization bill known as the MORE Act is expected to be debated by the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday morning, with a vote likely later in the day or on Friday.

The pending action comes after the House Rules Committee, as expected, on Wednesday advanced the measure to the full House.

The previous U.S. House passed the social justice-focused Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act by a margin of 228-164 in December 2020.

But the Senate didn’t act, so the measure had to start over after the new Congress was seated in January 2021.

David Mangone, director of policy at the Washington, DC-based The Liaison Group, which lobbies on behalf of the National Cannabis Roundtable, said he would expect the bill to pass by a similar margin, even though some members have changed.

“But it’s a little bit different than last time, when it was a lame duck (post-election) Congress with no electoral consequences,” he said.

“This one is happening at the start of the primary season,” Mangone noted, meaning lawmakers will be putting their votes on record, which could help win over voters and also provide fodder for attack by opponents.

The vote on MORE also is “another push that the House has done its work,” Mangone said, and comes as everyone waits for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to introduce his much-touted, comprehensive marijuana reform bill.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado will lead the Democratic side of the debate on MORE.

He has led the charge for cannabis banking reform over the years and might emphasize the need for such reform during the debate, Mangone said.