Advocacy group for Hispanic marijuana entrepreneurs launches

The marijuana advocacy world just got another player: The National Hispanic Cannabis Council.

The organization launched Thursday.

According to a news release, the Denver-based group will be run by “Hispanic business leaders, legal professionals and prominent” marijuana businesses dedicated to “advancing cannabis education, entrepreneurialism and economic opportunity within the U.S. Hispanic community.”

According to the release, founding board members include:

Can It Industries of Florida.

Cresco Labs, Illinois.

Folsom and Forge, Florida.

Moxie, California.

Trulieve, Florida.

Vicente Sederberg, Denver.

The National Hispanic Cannabis Council will be guided by Executive Director Antonio Valdez and a 16-member national board.

Valdez, a consumer marketing specialist, has marketed to the Hispanic community for more than 20 years, according to the release.

The Hispanic community is “significantly underrepresented in the legal U.S. cannabis industry and (has) long borne the brunt of cannabis prohibition and police action,” the release notes.

“The NHCC vows to boost Latino entrepreneurialism in the industry.”