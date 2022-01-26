A Nevada cannabis retailer was fined $45,000 by state regulators after self-reporting that an employee sold more than the legal limit of marijuana.

Regulators initially considered fining the company $62,500 but walked back that amount after some discussion.

Nevada Organic Remedies, which owns and operates The Source marijuana retail stores, discovered that a budtender sold more than the legally allowable 1 ounce of cannabis to a customer in May 2021, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The company reported the error to the state’s Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) three days later.

According to Nevada Organic Remedies, a safeguard in the company’s sales system that would have flagged the sale had been disabled.

CCB member Riana Durrett thought the proposed fine was too steep, saying she was in favor of a lower amount since the company self-reported the error.

However, Deputy Attorney General L. Kristopher Rath pointed out the amount of the proposed fine was so high because the company had a previous violation, the Review-Journal reported.

Ultimately, the compliance board unanimously approved Durrett’s proposal.