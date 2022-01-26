A Nevada cannabis retailer was fined $45,000 by state regulators after self-reporting that an employee sold more than the legal limit of marijuana.
Regulators initially considered fining the company $62,500 but walked back that amount after some discussion.
Nevada Organic Remedies, which owns and operates The Source marijuana retail stores, discovered that a budtender sold more than the legally allowable 1 ounce of cannabis to a customer in May 2021, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
The company reported the error to the state’s Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB) three days later.
According to Nevada Organic Remedies, a safeguard in the company’s sales system that would have flagged the sale had been disabled.
Key insights to inform decisions: MJBizFactbook
Say hello to marijuana business data, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily to help cannabis industry leaders make informed decisions.
- U.S. marijuana industry financials
- Licensing, funding and investment trends
- State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities
- Insights for business and investment strategy
CCB member Riana Durrett thought the proposed fine was too steep, saying she was in favor of a lower amount since the company self-reported the error.
However, Deputy Attorney General L. Kristopher Rath pointed out the amount of the proposed fine was so high because the company had a previous violation, the Review-Journal reported.
Ultimately, the compliance board unanimously approved Durrett’s proposal.