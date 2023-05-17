New Mexico’s regulated medical marijuana program will permit insomnia as a qualifying condition effective June 1, a move that could potentially expand the state’s MMJ market.

Insomnia will be the thirtieth qualifying condition for medical cannabis in New Mexico, alongside other ailments including anxiety disorder, opioid use disorder, severe chronic pain, and Alzheimer’s disease.

New Mexicans may petition the Medical Advisory Board to the state’s Medical Cannabis Program to add new conditions.

“A petition requesting insomnia be added as a qualifying condition was submitted for consideration at the board’s last meeting March 7, where the board members eligible to vote unanimously voted to support the recommendation,” said the New Mexico Department of Health in a release.

“Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult-use program, by including insomnia in the list of qualifying conditions, patients would have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to impact their insomnia and help them sleep better,” wrote New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen in a formal decision.

The decision says insomnia is experienced by between 50 million and 70 million adults in the United States.

Medical marijuana has gained popularity as a potential treatment for sleep issues and anxiety.

Adult-use cannabis sales in New Mexico exceeded $300 million in Year One, while sales of medical marijuana declined.

New Mexico reported 102,714 enrolled MMJ patients as of March 2023, with post-traumatic stress disorder listed as the primary qualifying condition for more than 55% of patients.

Severe chronic pain is the second-most-common primary qualifying condition, accounting for about 29% of patients.