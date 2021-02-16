Oklahoma medical marijuana sales surpass $800 million for 2020

Medical marijuana sales in Oklahoma reached a record $831 million-plus for 2020, more than twice that of 2019.

Several other states with legal cannabis programs also posted record sales figures for 2020, including Colorado and Illinois.

According to Oklahoma Tax Commission data, medical cannabis retailers in the state tallied more than $831 million in total revenue in 2020, The Norman Transcript reported.

Oklahoma’s MMJ dispensaries amassed $385 million in sales through June 2020.

In 2019, dispensaries in the state brought in $345 million in medical cannabis revenue.

Retailers also generated $71.6 million in state and local taxes last year, $41 million more than in 2019.

The number of Oklahoma residents registered to purchase medical cannabis reached 365,000 in December, up from 220,000 in January 2020.

The sales figures are consistent with projections by the Marijuana Business Factbook.

The Factbook projected that Oklahoma medical marijuana sales would reach $700 million-$860 million this year compared with an estimated $345 million in 2019.