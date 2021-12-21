An Oregon adult-use marijuana producer must surrender its license after state regulators found it committed three violations.

Advertisement

In a Dec. 16 “stipulated settlement agreement,” the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission said that Jackson County-based Oregon Expedition will give up its license on the date that ownership of the business is transferred or on Feb. 16, 2022, whichever is earlier.

On the same day, adult-use producer Minthorne, also in Jackson County, was ordered to pay a $7,095 fine or incur a 43-day producer license suspension stemming from two violations.

Solvent or Solventless? We can help.

MJBizDaily Cannabis Extraction Buyers Guide Get strategies and tips from expert processors on choosing cannabis extraction systems, costs, safety precautions and more. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: How to choose between solvent-based and solventless extraction methods

Learn which strains are most efficient for each extraction process

Tips on safety precautions from design to training to protective equipment Get the Guide

Jackson County and other jurisdictions in the southern part of Oregon have been the focus of authorities of late.

State regulators and law enforcement are paying close attention to cannabis activity in southern Oregon as complaints grow over illegal cannabis operations.