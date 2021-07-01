Pennsylvania raises medical marijuana purchase limits, makes other changes

Changes to Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana laws will allow patients to purchase three times more cannabis in one visit, which could boost sales for dispensaries.

According to The Associated Press, Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday signed into law House Bill 1024, which also impacts producers and processors by:

Making it easier for them to remove contaminants such as yeast and mold from MMJ.

Allowing them to turn that contaminated cannabis into topicals but not inhaled or ingested products.

“The bill actually has a lot of provisions that are industry friendly, and most controversial is to allow remediation of mold in cannabis flowers by extracting it into new products,” said Chris Goldstein, a regional organizer for NORML.

AP reported that the new law also: