Rhode Island’s lottery to more than double the number of medical cannabis dispensaries in the state is scheduled to take place Oct. 29, according to a public notice from state regulators.

The lottery, according to the Associated Press, will choose five new dispensary operators, bringing the total to eight.

The state Office of Cannabis Regulation preapproved 23 companies to participate in the drawing.

A blindfolded former FBI agent will select numbered balls from a transparent tumbler, the AP reported.

A lottery to choose the owner of a ninth store will be conducted at a later date, according to the notice.

The lottery on Oct. 29 will be livestreamed via Zoom here.