Alaska recalls contaminated cannabis products from two businesses

Alaska regulators ordered a marijuana product recall after tests showed that a cultivator and retailer in the town of Houston possessed contaminated cannabis.

“This is the first time contaminated products from pesticide and/or fungicides has been confirmed in Alaska marijuana products,” Glen Klinkhart, the interim director of the Alcohol and Marijuana Control Office (AMCO), wrote in an email to Anchorage TV station KTUU.

The agency urged consumers to return any of the product to licensed retailers for “proper destruction,” KTUU added. Houston is located about 30 miles north of Anchorage.

According to AMCO, products from the cultivator, Calm N Collective, and the retailer, Houston Grass Station, were contaminated with high levels of the fungicide myclobutanil and the insecticide cyfluthrin.

“They have a right to due process, and we are working with them and the Marijuana Control Board to establish what happened and who may be responsible, and what, if any penalties they may be facing,” Klinkhart wrote.