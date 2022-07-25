Chicago might limit the word “dispensary” for use only by state-licensed adult-use marijuana stores.

Under a proposal by city Alderman Brian Hopkins, CBD shops in Chicago would be prohibited from advertising themselves as “dispensaries.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Chicago Tribune, the proposal also would prohibit CBD retailers “from advertising with the image of a cannabis leaf or bud – as licensed dispensaries are forbidden to do – or a green cross.”

Hopkins told the Tribune that those stores are “trying to masquerade as legitimate (marijuana) dispensaries” and that using the description amounts to “false and deceptive marketing.”

Some hemp operators told the newspaper the proposal is harassment.

Charles Wu, owner of a hemp CBD grower and retailer in a Chicago suburb, said he doesn’t use the word “dispensary” but that the proposal smacks of protectionism.

Get the MJBizDaily Extraction Buyers Guide, now available. This free resource offers practical business tips and valuable insights from cannabis extraction professionals to help plan or scale your extraction or processing operation with confidence. Inside the MJBizDaily Extraction Buyers Guide: In-depth guidance for planning a CBD extraction business

Best practices in sourcing solvents + solventless materials

Lessons in shopping for extraction/processing equipment

Tips for outfitting a facility for psilocybin mushroom extraction

And more! Get the Guide

“It’s basically large companies trying to maintain their monopolies.”

Illinois currently has only 110 adult-use marijuana dispensaries.

But last week, the state issued an additional 185 recreational marijuana retail licenses.