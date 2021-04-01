Detroit adult-use marijuana license applications now open to all

Detroit opened its adult-use marijuana license application process to all comers on Thursday.

That includes applicants with or without existing medical marijuana licenses, although applicants with existing MMJ permits have some advantages.

Applicants without a medical cannabis license will have to wait until Aug. 1 for their applications to enter the review process. Application from medical licensees will be reviewed beginning June 16.

Applications from certified “Detroit Legacy” applicants will be reviewed as early as May 1.

That special certification is available to applicants who meet criteria such as:

Having lived in Detroit for a certain amount of time.

Being in a low-income category.

Previous marijuana convictions.

Those criteria led to a recent lawsuit from an aspiring marijuana business owner.

There are 395 certified Detroit Legacy applicants, according to a news release from the office of Mayor Mike Duggan.

Those applicants will receive 50% of new adult-use licenses issued in Detroit, including adult-use retail, growing and processing and microbusiness licenses.

They will also get a 99% discount on application fees.

Detroit will issue 75 licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries, 75 for adult-use stores, 35 for consumption lounges and 35 for microbusinesses.

The city has no cap on the number of licenses for growing, processing, secured transportation, safety-compliance facilities, marijuana event organizers and temporary cannabis events.

Prospective businesses may apply for Detroit marijuana business licenses through this website.