Prosecutors for a U.S. attorney’s office in California issued a grand jury subpoena for records related to 30 marijuana companies, including the parent of Weedmaps.

Although the purpose of the investigation by the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of California is unclear, according to MarketWatch, a subpoena was issued to Ghost Management Group, which California-based Weedmaps.

The subpoena “covers documents related to cannabis businesses listed on Weedmaps and records related to its ordering service,” MarketWatch reported.

Its staff.

Investors.

Accounting.

Communications.

Payments to government employees, elected officials and candidates for public offices.

Federal agents also sought records related to a wide-range of information regarding Weedmaps, including:

A Weedmaps spokesperson told MarketWatch that it receives such government requests “from time to time” and complies with them all. The company did not elaborate further.

Weedmaps is a popular website among cannabis consumers looking to find marijuana retailers and also facilitates MJ deliveries.

The company has been under fire from California officials since 2018 for advertising illegal marijuana retailers.

Meanwhile, MarketWatch reported, prosecutors also requested records from two other California cannabis companies, CannaCraft and Terra Tech.

CannaCraft produces a marijuana-infused drink in partnership with Lagunitas Brewing Co.

Terra Tech is a vertically integrated multistate marijuana operator.

The U.S. attorney’s office, Terra Tech and CannaCraft all declined comment to MarketWatch.