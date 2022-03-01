Florida awards medical cannabis track-and-trace contract to BioTrack

The Florida health department chose BioTrack as the software provider for the state’s medical cannabis track-and-trace system.

According to a news release, the agency’s negotiators voted “unanimously” to award the contract to Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based BioTrack, which will not only monitor the movement of marijuana inventory throughout the state but also assist in product recalls.

BioTrack’s point-of-sale software is used by cannabis companies in 38 states and also works with 10 other state governments, according to the release. The medical marijuana program in Connecticut signed on with BioTrack last November.

The company, formerly known as BioTrackTHC, is a subsidiary of Forian, based in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

It’s unclear how much the Florida contract is worth to BioTrack, if there were any other bidders or when the system will be up and running.

The Florida health department, the state’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use and a public relations firm representing BioTrack did not respond to multiple requests for comment, and it’s unclear whether the state currently has an operational MMJ track and trace system.

But the department does provide regular industry updates, and all Florida MMJ licensees are required by law to participate in a state track and trace system, the press release noted.