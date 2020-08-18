Inventory growth of Canadian cannabis edibles/beverages far outpaces sales

Packaged inventory of cannabis edibles in Canada has increased much faster than sales in recent months, according to fresh data from the country’s federal health department.

Federal licence holders, provincial distributors and retailers were sitting on some 6.3 million packaged units of edible cannabis products as of May.

That compares to sales of about 1 million units.

Health Canada defines packaged inventory as cannabis held in stock by a cultivator, processor, distributor or retailer that is packaged for sale to consumers.

Edibles inventory has risen 85% since March, whereas sales for medical and nonmedical use grew only 29%.

Edibles (including beverages) earned 4.5% of the market share in Ontario, 4.9% in British Columbia and 5.3% in Alberta, during the first six months those items were available in Canada, according to data collected by Seattle analytics firm Headset.

The growing disconnect between supply and demand for edible cannabis products is reminiscent of overproduced lower-grade cannabis products that plagued some producers in recent quarters.

That disconnect eased slightly in May, the latest Health Canada data suggests.

Unpackaged and packaged dried cannabis held by federal license holders, provincial distributors and retailers grew 6.5% in May, but that was mostly attributable to growth in unpackaged inventory.

Packaged inventory declined 4% in May from April.

Packaged inventory of cannabis extracts – including vape pens, hash, and softgels – eased in May, ending the month with 9.28 million units in stock versus sales of 1.11 million units.

