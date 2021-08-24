Judge orders New Mexico to lift medical cannabis purchase restrictions

A New Mexico state district court judge ordered that purchase limits for medical cannabis patients should be increased to conform with the new recreational marijuana law approved by lawmakers this year, a move that could result in a sales boom for dispensaries.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, District Court Judge Benjamin Chavez issued a writ on Friday directing state officials to allow registered MMJ patients – including the plaintiff in the case, Jason Barker – to buy up to 2 ounces of marijuana per day.

That total is the legal purchase limit set by New Mexico’s new adult-use marijuana law signed by the governor in April.

That’s a significant increase over the previous limit under the state’s MMJ program – 8 ounces every 90 days.

The state health department and the Regulation and Licensing Department now must reply in court to the judge’s order – which stems from the lawsuit Barker filed in May – or comply with the writ.

Spokespeople for both agencies declined to comment to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

Recreational marijuana sales are not expected to begin until next year.

In the meantime, the judge’s order could mean a big increase in sales for the state’s dispensaries if the registered 120,000 patients will be able to purchase up to 2 ounces a day.