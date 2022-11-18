Marijuana cultivation will lead job growth in Alaska, state agency predicts

Marijuana cultivation will experience the highest job growth in Alaska over the next eight years, according to the latest employment trend report by the state’s labor department.

The growth is attributed to the industry’s resilience through the COVID-19 pandemic as compared to other industries, Sitka radio station KCAW reported.

For example, recreational marijuana sales in Anchorage continued to grow in 2020 despite the pandemic.

Alaska’s largest city posted a record $9 million in adult-use sales in September 2020, a 25% increase over the same month in 2019.

According to the report: