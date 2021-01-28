Marijuana software firm Agrify prices IPO to raise $54 million

Agrify Corp., an ancillary marijuana business that produces hardware and software for indoor cannabis cultivators, priced an upcoming initial public share offering at $10 per share, or $54 million.

Agrify shares will trade as AGFY on the Nasdaq exchange. Trading is expected to begin Jan. 28.

The $54 million figure does not include underwriting discounts, commissions and other expenses, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release.

Agrify had an order backlog of $59.3 million at the end of 2020, according to a prospectus filing.

“We expect to recognize revenue of approximately $40 million in 2021 and the rest gradually thereafter,” the prospectus notes.

According to the filing, Agrify will spend the proceeds from the offering on: