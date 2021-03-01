MJBizCon announces return to Las Vegas Oct. 20-22

MJBizCon will return as a live, in-person event in Las Vegas in October, barring any unforeseen developments related to the coronavirus pandemic, Marijuana Business Daily announced Monday.

The 10th annual cannabis trade show, the largest in the industry, is scheduled to be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center and will include an online component starting the week of Oct. 18. The live expo will be held Oct. 20-22, 2021.

“We’re gearing up for a triumphant return to a live MJBizCon in Las Vegas this fall,” said Chris Walsh, CEO and president of Marijuana Business Daily.

“After a year of uncertainty, turmoil and isolation, the need for the industry to get together is perhaps stronger than ever,” he added.

“One thing we’ve all learned through the pandemic is that cannabis businesses thrive on face-to-face connections.”

Walsh went on to say the industry is poised to come “roaring out of the pandemic.”

“We can’t wait to bring the entire cannabis ecosystem together so we can propel the industry forward.”

MJBizCon organizers will take all necessary and appropriate COVID-related precautions to ensure the health and safety of attendees.

“We are eager to get back to Vegas as soon as it is safe to convene again – and we believe that will be this October,” said Jess Tyler, senior vice president of events and strategic development for MJBizDaily.

Tyler said her team has been researching health and safety practices and is working closely with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, state and county officials “so we can welcome you to the show with confidence and provide you with peace of mind.”

“The safety of the entire MJBizCon community is our top priority while we prepare for us all to get together once again.”

Prospective attendees are invited to sign up at MJBizcon.com to get regular alerts as registration opens and speakers are announced.

The application form to be an MJBizCon speaker also is available. The application deadline is June 1.

MJBizCon 2020 was an entirely virtual event in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Check MJBizDaily.com for more details about registration, keynote speakers, session topics and more.