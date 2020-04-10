Ohio medical cannabis sales hit record $13 million in March

Medical marijuana dispensaries in Ohio sold almost $13 million in product in March, setting an all-time record for one month as business surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Oregon also reported r ecord marijuana sales in March.

During a mid-March week, MMJ dispensaries in Ohio recorded $3.8 million in sales, by far the most ever sold in a single week since medical cannabis became legal in the state in 2016, Crain’s Cleveland Business reported.

Medical marijuana dispensaries are considered “essential” businesses in Ohio, so they’re permitted to keep their doors open during the pandemic.

