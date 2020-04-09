Oregon sets cannabis sales mark with $84.5 million in March

Adult-use and medical marijuana stores in Oregon sold $84.5 million in products in March, a record for any month, as the market got a boost from coronavirus-driven purchases.

Sales last month were 6.4% higher than the previous record of $79.4 million set in August 2019, Oregon Liquor Control Commission data shows.

Year-over-year, Oregon cannabis sales jumped 30% from March 2019, according to the agency.

That spike was eclipsed by a whopping 65% year-over-year sales increase from March 15 to March 21, before a stay-at-home order went into effect, according to the OLCC.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown issued the stay-at-home order on March 23.

There is a seasonality to cannabis sales in Oregon.

“March sales are typically the beginning of the seasonal upswing in sales,” the commission noted in a statement. “The year peaks in August, with the end of the summer season.”

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.