The effort to put adult-use marijuana on this fall’s ballot in Oklahoma is moving ahead despite a legal challenge, an advocate said.

Jed Green, organizer for Oklahomans for Responsible Cannabis Action, told the Tulsa World that the group is on pace to collect the required 178,000 signatures before June.

The state Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a legal challenge to the initiative on Jan. 6, and a ruling is expected later this month, according to the newspaper.

The so-called Oklahoma Marijuana Regulation and Right to Use Act would allow medical cannabis dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana 60 days after passage.

A tax of 15% would be imposed on adult-use sales.

Oklahoma legalized medical marijuana in 2018 and has what is considered one of the most wide-open, business-friendly markets in the country.