Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondi is proposing to legalize recreational cannabis, despite opposition from legislative leaders.

Her annual budget proposal would create an adult-use MJ program controlled by the state.

The first marijuana stores would open in March 2021.

Determine the location of retail facilities.

Control inventory through subcontracting.

Establish retail pricing.

Limit the potency of available products.

Under the Democratic governor’s plan the state would:

Her administration believes this be would the strictest regulatory structure in the U.S.

However, Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio opposes legalization because he feels there are too many unresolved issue.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello wants the proposal to be considered separately from the budget.

– Associated Press