Quickly growing Colorado retail chain Schwazze said it has acquired two more cannabis shops in its home state, bringing the company’s store count to 22.

According to a news release issued Tuesday, Schwazze agreed to pay $29 million for MCG, which does business as Emerald Fields and has shops in Glendale, a Denver suburb, and Manitou Springs.

Advertisement

The deal, expected to close within 75 days, will be paid 60% in cash and 40% in Schwazze stock.

The acquisition is the second in a week for Schwazze, which has been on an acquisition tear through much of 2021.

Grow better: MJBizDaily Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide Maximize your output and quality with the right equipment. Curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, our new, free Greenhouse Components Buyers Guide helps you choose wisely and covers irrigation, automation and ROI. Inside: Cannabis greenhouse buyers checklist

Keep track of everything you need.

Keep track of everything you need. Pros and cons of common benching systems

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview.

Help weigh out the best choice for your greenhouse benching system with this overview. Cannabis greenhouse Glossary of Terms

What is evaportranspiration? Download the guide to find out and learn more technical jargon unique to greenhouse and the cannabis industry. Get the Guide

On Monday, the company announced it had acquired the Smokin’ Gun Apothecary retail shop in Glendale.

Schwazze, which formerly did business as Medicine Man Technologies, trades on the over-the-counter markets as SHWZ.