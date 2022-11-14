Small Humboldt County cannabis farmers go direct to consumers

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Efforts by small cannabis farmers in California’s famed Emerald Triangle to reach consumers directly is gaining traction in the market.

Humboldt Family Farms on Monday announced the launch of a line of hand-curated, sun-grown marijuana products from legacy craft farmers in Humboldt County available through home delivery.

“Our network of dedicated farmers has made a huge impact on this fast-growing category over generations,” Scott Vasterling, founder of Humboldt Family Farms, said in a news release.

The line of premium flower, vape cartridges and pre-rolls highlight specific cannabinoids and terpene profiles for each product.

Appellation programs, farming cooperatives and co-branding partnerships between growers and distributors have helped some legacy farmers in Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties build their brands and businesses amid a challenging economic environment in California.

Over the past few years, California marijuana cultivators have been stung on a variety of fronts, including depressed wholesale prices, rising costs, severe drought, business failures and a continued lack of retail access across wide swaths of the state.

In response, several farmers have told MJBizDaily they’ve had to fallow their land, or not grow crops, while others have chosen to let their licenses expire.

