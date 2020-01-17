Tilt Holdings, a Massachusetts-based marijuana company being investigated for allegedly trying to control more than the state-allowed three cannabis stores, has backed off the practices that got it into trouble with authorities.

The Cannabis Control Commission noted in an investigative report that Tilt “has agreed with regulators to scrap the management and loan contracts it had signed with several smaller companies seeking marijuana retail licenses in Massachusetts,” according to The Boston Globe

Now, Tilt plans to renegotiate the “strings-attached” contracts and replace them with simple loans.

Some observers contended Tilt’s contracts were designed to give the company control of cannabis firms that appeared to operate independently.

More details about this situation are available here.