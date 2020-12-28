Top 10 cannabis business stories of 2020

Newly legal states offer marijuana growers fresh opportunities, but some greener than others

The Nov. 3 election opened the door for marijuana growers in five states that could generate more than $2.5 billion in medical and recreational cannabis sales a year by 2024.

But some of these new markets are more appealing than others to cultivators.

Chalk it up to location, size and overall friendliness of business regulations.

Here’s our state-by-state breakdown for growers.