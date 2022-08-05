Vermont accepting recreational marijuana business license applications

Vermont has begun accepting license applications for all types of recreational marijuana businesses, including retailers, growers, manufacturers and testing labs.

The application window for retailers in particular opened Aug. 1, a month earlier than originally scheduled, according to the Vermont Cannabis Control Board website.

Meanwhile, the window for manufacturing licenses opened July 1, at least two testing labs were licensed in June and growers could begin applying for permits in April.

So far, more than 200 companies have been prequalified for some sort of license, and about 50 of those are retailers, Colchester-based My Champlain Valley News reported.

Recreational marijuana sales are slated to begin in Vermont on Oct. 1.