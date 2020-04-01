VIDEO: Coronavirus exacerbating cannabis credit crunch in California

Published 7 hours ago

John Schroyer, Marijuana Business Daily’s senior reporter based in California, spotlights in the video clip below how the coronavirus crisis has worsened what was already a tight funding climate in the cannabis industry.

For more insights on the shifts in marijuana regulation and markets in California – including a discussion about how the novel coronavirus is impacting plant-touching cannabis company owners less than many other businesses in that state – click here for access to a full webinar hosted by Jenel Stelton-Holtmeier, MJBizDaily‘s editorial director for new business initiatives and data.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.

