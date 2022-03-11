Ancillary cannabis company Greenlane cuts costs, seeks loan

Greenlane Holdings, a distributor of cannabis accessories, is undertaking cost-cutting measures in a bid to raise capital and achieve profitability.

The completed and anticipated measures announced Thursday include:

An unspecified number of job cuts across “a broad spectrum of divisions.” The cuts are expected to save about $8 million per year.

A plan to reduce “facility footprints worldwide.”

A sale-leaseback deal on its head office.

Selling “non-core assets.”

No longer selling some “lower-margin third-party brands.”

Increasing some product prices.

Florida-based Greenlane also intends to pursue an asset-based loan, according to a news release.

“The company expects this plan to help generate liquidity in excess of $30 million if all measures described above are implemented successfully,” the release noted.

Greenlane’s chief marketing officer is also stepping down, and the company has appointed a new chief commercial officer.

“We have made meaningful efforts to eliminate nonessential and duplicative costs as a result of our merger with KushCo,” Greenlane CEO Nick Kovacevich said in a statement.

“However, now is the time to take our cost-cutting initiatives to the next level.”

A merger of Greenlane and KushCo closed in September 2021.

Greenlane estimated that it will report a net loss of $11 million-$13 million for its fourth quarter and a net loss of $53 million-$55 million for its 2021 fiscal year.