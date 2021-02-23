Aurora says its Danish cannabis has reached German pharmacies

A subsidiary of Canada’s Aurora Cannabis says its “made in Denmark” medical cannabis products have reached some Germany pharmacies for the first time – a milestone that was years in the making.

The German distribution comes before the products have been cleared by authorities for sale in Denmark, where the medicine is produced. It’s the latest example of the immense regulatory obstacles often facing medical cannabis businesses.

Aurora Nordic Cannabis A/S has awaited approval by Danish regulators for months, after receiving its European Union-Good Manufacturing Practice certification by the Danish Medicines Agency.

“We started to deliver to the first pharmacies who ordered the product from us,” Yvonne Moeller, the company’s director of communications for Europe, told Marijuana Business Daily via email.

She said more than 150 pharmacies have the products, which were made at Aurora Nordic in Denmark.

“Last week, the (first) medical cannabis products ‘Made in Denmark’ reached German pharmacies,” Aurora Deutschland GmbH announced on LinkedIn.

The move is part of Aurora’s plan to meet demand in the EU using its European-based production.

The commercial milestone for Aurora Nordic comes later than the company originally anticipated.

In a previous regulatory filing, the company had said it expected products made in Denmark to be available for sale in mid-2019.

Last year saw big changes for Aurora in Europe.

Aurora consolidated its operations with office closures in Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Early in the year, Aurora said it intended to fully acquire Aurora Nordic and its 100,000-square-foot facility in Odense, Denmark.

That came to fruition when Aurora issued 830,287 shares last September, increasing its stake to 100% from the 51% interest acquired in February 2018.

In July, Aurora sold off Aurora Hemp Europe in Lithuania to its former owner.

Later that year, Mads Pederson stepped down as president of Aurora Europe.

Axel Gille was appointed to replace Pederson.

“Mads Pederson has chosen to step down from his role as President, Aurora Europe, to pursue his personal business interests,” Aurora told MJBizDaily in January.

“We value Mads’ leadership and business partnership.”

Aurora trades as ACB on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

Matt Lamers is Marijuana Business Daily’s international editor, based near Toronto. He can be reached at [email protected].