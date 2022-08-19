Canada’s adult-use cannabis sales increase to CA$377.5 million in June

Cannabis consumers in Canada spent 377.5 million Canadian dollars ($290.8 million) on regulated adult-use products in June, growing 1% over May’s total to another monthly record.

The modest month-over-month growth reported Friday by Statistics Canada came despite the fact that June was one day shorter than May.

Statistics Canada’s adult-use cannabis sales figure for May was revised downward to CA$373.6 million.

Cannabis sales in Ontario, the biggest market in Canada, grew 3.3% from May to June to CA$152.2 million.

In Alberta, the next-biggest market, cannabis sales remained flat at CA$67.2 million.

However, Statistics Canada noted that its May data for the western province was only of “good” quality, rather than the usual “excellent”.

Sales in British Columbia declined by 1.7% on a monthly basis to CA$54.1 million.

Quebec sales also fell, shrinking 1.4% to CA$49.8 million.

June cannabis sales and month-over-month growth in the remaining, smaller provincial markets were:

Saskatchewan: CA$15.6 million (+1.5%)

Manitoba: CA$14.4 million (-0.2%)

Nova Scotia: CA$8.7 million (-0.1%)

New Brunswick: CA$6.8 million (+5.4%)

Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$5.1 million (+0.5%)

Prince Edward Island: CA$1.8 million (+3.7%)

Sales in the Yukon increased 2.2% to CA$878,000.

Statistics Canada did not report sales for the Northwest Territories or Nunavut.

Canada’s adult-use cannabis sales in June increased 23% over the same month last year.

Complete retail cannabis sales data for June are available on Statistics Canada’s website.