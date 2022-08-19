Canada’s adult-use cannabis sales increase to CA$377.5 million in June

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Cannabis consumers in Canada spent 377.5 million Canadian dollars ($290.8 million) on regulated adult-use products in June, growing 1% over May’s total to another monthly record.

The modest month-over-month growth reported Friday by Statistics Canada came despite the fact that June was one day shorter than May.

Statistics Canada’s adult-use cannabis sales figure for May was revised downward to CA$373.6 million.

Cannabis sales in Ontario, the biggest market in Canada, grew 3.3% from May to June to CA$152.2 million.

In Alberta, the next-biggest market, cannabis sales remained flat at CA$67.2 million.

However, Statistics Canada noted that its May data for the western province was only of “good” quality, rather than the usual “excellent”.

Sales in British Columbia declined by 1.7% on a monthly basis to CA$54.1 million.

Quebec sales also fell, shrinking 1.4% to CA$49.8 million.

June cannabis sales and month-over-month growth in the remaining, smaller provincial markets were:

  • Saskatchewan: CA$15.6 million (+1.5%)
  • Manitoba: CA$14.4 million (-0.2%)
  • Nova Scotia: CA$8.7 million (-0.1%)
  • New Brunswick: CA$6.8 million (+5.4%)
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$5.1 million (+0.5%)
  • Prince Edward Island: CA$1.8 million (+3.7%)

Sales in the Yukon increased 2.2% to CA$878,000.

Statistics Canada did not report sales for the Northwest Territories or Nunavut.

Canada’s adult-use cannabis sales in June increased 23% over the same month last year.

Complete retail cannabis sales data for June are available on Statistics Canada’s website.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Marijuana retailer High Tide signs downsized CA$19 million credit facility

Cultivation

Guyanese Parliament approves industrial hemp legislation

Canada

BC’s cannabis distributor closes temporarily due to union job action
Briefs Canada International Recreational Retail 