Canadian adult-use cannabis sales grow slightly to nearly CA$376 million in May

Sales of legal adult-use cannabis in Canada totaled a record 375.8 million Canadian dollars ($292.1 million) in May, representing a 0.7% increase over April sales on an unadjusted basis, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

May was one day longer than April.

Statistics Canada revised the adult-use cannabis sales figure for April upwards to CA$373.3 million.

Month-over-month sales increased modestly in most of Canada’s 10 provinces, led by British Columbia with a 3.9% monthly increase to CA$55 million.

Monthly sales in Ontario, the nation’s biggest cannabis market, grew by 0.5% over April to CA$151.6 million.

Alberta sales totaled CA$65.4 million (+1%), and Quebec sales were CA$50.5 million (+0.7%).

Monthly sales totals and month-over-month changes in the remaining provinces were:

Saskatchewan: CA$15.4 million (+1.6%)

Manitoba: CA$14.3 million (-8.7%)

Nova Scotia: CA$8.7 million (+1.3%)

New Brunswick: CA$6.4 million (+0.1%)

Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$4.9 million (-5.2%)

Prince Edward Island: CA$1.7 million (-0.3%)

May cannabis sales in the Yukon territory shrank by 0.7% from April to CA$859,000.

Statistics Canada did not report retail cannabis sales figures for the Northwest Territories or Nunavut.

Sales of regulated recreational marijuana and month-over-month changes in selected Canadian cities were:

Toronto: CA$54.5 million (+5.3%)

Montreal: CA$27.3 million (+2.6%)

Edmonton, Alberta: CA$22.4 million (+2.6%)

Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$18.6 million (+2.4%)

Calgary, Alberta: CA$18 million (+1.3%)

Ottawa, Ontario: CA$15.6 million (+7.5%)

Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$9 million (-7.7%)

Quebec City: CA$5 million (-4.4%)

Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.8 million (-2.1%)

Complete retail cannabis sales data from Statistics Canada is available here.