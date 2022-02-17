Washington state cannabis delivery illegal, judge reaffirms

A judge in Washington state ruled that a retail marijuana company violated state law by using a cannabis delivery service.

Thurston County Superior Judge Indu Thomas found that by using a delivery service, the cannabis retailer violated state law by inviting the transport company to enter its stores, according to the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).

The LCB did not identify the retailer in question.

“While the ruling is based on the facts in this case, state law makes it clear that marijuana delivery is prohibited for commercial purposes,” the LCB release notes.

Licensed retail stores that either deliver marijuana themselves or use a third-party transport service are in violation of several state regulations, according to the LCB.

