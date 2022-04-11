Cannabis MSO TerrAscend expands in Maryland with $11.7 million deal

TerrAscend entered a definitive agreement to acquire a Maryland medical cannabis dispensary for $11.7 million, a deal that will enable the multistate operator to complete a vertical operation in the state.

TerrAscend, which has offices in New York and Toronto, said in a news release that it is buying the Allegany Medical Marijuana Dispensary in northwestern Maryland from Moose Curve Holdings for $10 million in cash, plus $1.7 million for the real estate.

TerrAscend said it plans to rebrand the 8,000-square-foot dispensary as The Apothecarium and, pending regulatory approvals, supply the Cumberland retailer with its own line of products made in the state.

The company is building out a 160,000-square-foot cultivation and processing facility in Maryland, partly in anticipation of the state launching an adult-use program in the near future.

Recreational marijuana legalization was referred to the November ballot by state lawmakers.

“I could not be happier about how well positioned we are for the possible launch of Maryland’s adult-use program in mid-2023,” TerrAscend Executive Chair Jason Wild said in a news release.

It’s unclear though how quickly an adult-use program would launch.

If voters were to pass the measure, lawmakers still would need to hash out regulatory details such as licensing and taxation.