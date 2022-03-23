Cresco Labs to buy rival marijuana MSO Columbia Care in $2 billion deal

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

Major multistate marijuana operators Cresco Labs and Columbia Care said Wednesday they have agreed to combine in a blockbuster deal worth roughly $2 billion, with Chicago-based Cresco set to acquire New York-headquartered Columbia.

The proposed all-stock merger is one of the largest in the cannabis industry to date and would produce one of the biggest MSOs in the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The combined footprint of the two companies would include more than 130 cannabis retail locations across 17 states and the District of Columbia, reaching about 55% of the U.S. population, the companies said in a news release.

Those states include “today’s most influential markets and those with the biggest tailwinds for growth and adult-use upside,” the companies said, specifically citing New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and Florida.

The companies said the combined business would have pro-forma annual revenues “in excess of $100 million in 8 different states by 2023.”

Cresco and Columbia Care also said they would achieve synergies by boosting retail productivity, cutting “redundant operational and capital expenses” and “(deleveraging) the organization through the proceeds from the sale of redundant licenses and assets in high-value markets.”

Under the proposed deal, Columbia shareholders would receive 0.5579 of a Cresco subordinate voting share for each Columbia share held, a premium of roughly 16% over the companies’ Tuesday closing share prices.

Columbia shareholders would end up with roughly 35% of Cresco.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

The acquisition, subject to court, regulatory and shareholder approvals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year.

The $2 billion deal is set to be one of the largest M&A transactions in U.S. cannabis history.

Florida-based MSO Trulieve announced a $2.1 billion deal to acquire Arizona-headquartered Harvest Health & Recreation in May 2021, a deal that closed in October.

Solomon Israel can be reached at solomon.israel@mjbizdaily.com.