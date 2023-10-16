Cannabist Co. cultivation workers in New Jersey vote to unionize

By MJBizDaily Staff

MJBizCon 2023 tickets are now on sale! Discover the business solutions to elevate your cannabis retail game. Buy your ticket today.

Cultivation workers at marijuana multistate operator Cannabist Co.’s Vineland, New Jersey, grow operation have voted to unionize, union officials said.

New York City-headquartered Cannabist, formerly known as Columbia Care Inc., opened the 270,000-square foot cultivation and production facility in Vineland – its second in the state – in June 2022.

In September, 12 workers there voted to join the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 152, the union said in an Oct. 9 press release.

New Jersey regulators certified the vote on Oct. 6.

In a statement, UFCW Local 152 President Brian String said negotiations on a “fair contract” would commence.

The local recently negotiated contracts for workers at Acreage Holdings-owned The Botanist dispensaries in Egg Harbor and Atlantic City, according to the news release.

Along with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the UFCW is one of the major U.S. unions organizing workers in the legal cannabis industry.

Both unions are aggressively courting workers and demonstrating more militancy in dealings with management.

Teamsters-organized dispensary workers at several Chicago-area Green Thumb Industries dispensaries settled a contract in September after going out on strike for 13 days in April, the longest work stoppage so far in U.S. marijuana.

That same month, workers at a Pleasantville, NJ location of Melting Point Extracts also voted to join UFCW Local 152, the union said.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

Utah medical marijuana dispensary workers vote to unionize with UFCW
Image of the Salt Lake City downtown skyline

Legal

Alabama pledges to issue medical marijuana licenses by end of year
Image of Birmingham, Alabama, skyline

Cultivation

Maryland hemp-derived THC retailers could reopen after judge’s ruling
Image of a courtroom scene
All U.S. Briefs Cultivation Labor Medical & Recreational New Jersey Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2023  Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ABOUT CAREERS AUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERS DO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATION    TERMS OF USE PRIVACY POLICY