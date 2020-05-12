Maryland’s medical cannabis market remains one of the strongest in the United States, with the robust sales and patient increases of 2019 persisting into a tumultuous 2020.

Sales in Maryland hit $252 million in 2019, up from $109 million in 2018.

Through March 2020, medical marijuana sales in the state eclipsed $91 million, an increase of 86% from the first three months of 2019.

While information for April 2020 is not yet available, March data indicates that sales have shown no signs of slowing even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Average per-patient sales in March 2020 was just shy of $350, the highest figure in the program’s history.

While demand doesn’t appear to be diminishing, it remains to be seen whether the state’s supply chain will hold up, as growers and processors throughout Maryland struggle to safely staff their businesses and boost production.

Patient counts increased by nearly 34,000 – 55% – from March 2019 to March 2020.

Currently, roughly 1.6% of Maryland’s population is registered in the state’s MMJ program, slightly higher than the U.S. average for medical marijuana markets.

The sustained sales and patient growth might be driven by relatively easy access to MMJ.

With 92 registered dispensaries open throughout the state, Maryland ranks among the highest in the nation in terms of MMJ dispensaries per capita – especially among states that haven’t legalized adult-use cannabis sales.

Eli McVey can be reached at [email protected]