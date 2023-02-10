Colorado reports 2022 marijuana sales down more than 20% from 2021

Retail sales of legal marijuana in Colorado were worth slightly more than $139 million in December 2022, bringing the state’s medical and recreational sales total for 2022 to almost $1.8 billion — a significant drop from 2021’s record high.

The December figure includes recreational marijuana sales of $122.2 million and medical marijuana sales of $16.9 million, according to figures released by the Colorado Department of Revenue.

On a month-over-month basis, December cannabis sales increased 6.7% from November.

However, monthly sales were down 17.3% from December 2021.

Colorado’s nearly $1.8 billion in total 2022 cannabis sales represents a 20.7% decline from 2021’s record $2.2 billion sales total.

Cannabis businesses in Colorado — the most mature adult-use marijuana market in the United States — are experiencing the tail end of a decade-long boom, with wholesale prices sliding in 2022.

Adult-use marijuana legalization in neighboring states Arizona and New Mexico has also affected the Colorado market.

Colorado reports cumulative cannabis sales of almost $14 billion since adult-use sales launched in January 2014.