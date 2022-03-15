Colorado recalls some contaminated cannabis flower products

Some cannabis flower sold by major Colorado retailer LivWell Enlightened Health is being recalled over mold and yeast concerns.

The state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division and health department said in a health and safety notice that some of the flower strain Gelato Cake sold by LivWell in prepackaged half-ounces exceeded mold and yeast testing limits, according to Denver alt-weekly Westword.

The products were sold between Dec. 30, 2021, and Jan. 20, 2022, and carry the batch number GELCAK#1F35B10/18/21.0252.

Packaging containing the affected marijuana should have a label affixed indicating the license number of the cultivator that produced the marijuana, the harvest batch number and the product name assigned to the product.

The state is urging consumers to return or destroy the tainted cannabis.

In a statement to Westword, Chris Mapson, vice president of marketing for LivWell, said as soon as the company learned of the issue it immediately pulled the entire batch and self-reported the incident to regulators.

LivWell, which has 21 stores in Colorado as well as operations in Michigan, recently agreed to be acquired by Chicago-based marijuana multistate operator PharmaCann.