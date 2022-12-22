Connecticut marijuana official leaving post days ahead of adult-use launch

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Andrea Comer is stepping down as chair of the Social Equity Council for Connecticut’s recreational marijuana industry, less than two weeks before the state’s adult-use market is supposed to launch in January.

Comer also is leaving her post as deputy commissioner of the state’s Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) at the end of December, according to the Harford Business Journal.

Seven adult-use retailers in the state will open their doors Jan. 10 when Connecticut launches its recreational market.

Comer’s next role will be as chief of staff for incoming state Treasurer Erick Russell.

The DCP did not appoint replacements for Comer as deputy commissioner or Social Equity Council chair.

“Deputy Commissioner Comer has been an invaluable member of our team over the past 16 months, helping to launch a newly regulated cannabis market through both her role as DCP Deputy Commissioner and her position on the Social Equity Council, where she led with grace,” DCP Commissioner Michelle Seagull said in a statement.

“Her insight and thoughtfulness have been critical to this process, and her positive impact at both DCP and the State of Connecticut will be lasting.”

