Convicted marijuana executive reaches settlement with former partner

California marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring – who pleaded guilty last year to charges of bribery and tax evasion – reached a settlement with a former business partner in a civil legal dispute involving multiple cannabis companies.

According to CalCoastNews, Dayspring agreed to a “confidential settlement” with William Szymczak, an 83-year-old investor who put more than $17 million into businesses run by Dayspring, who owned 805 Agricultural Holdings, Natural Healing Center and ran several cannabis shops on the central California coast.

Szymczak sued Dayspring in 2020 – after criminal charges were brought against Dayspring – accusing the businessman of misappropriation of funds, breach of contract, fraud and elder abuse in a civil lawsuit.

Dayspring pleaded guilty last October to one charge of bribery and one charge of tax evasion.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 22.

Dayspring, who faces up to 13 years in prison and a $500,000 fine, has already agreed to pay back taxes he owes the IRS and $3.4 million in restitution.