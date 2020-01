Missouri regulators are now issuing licenses for medical cannabis manufacturing businesses.

The Missouri Department of Health and Seniors Services received 415 manufacturing license applications but granted only 86 permits to manufacturers of infused products such as edibles and vape cartridges, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

In December, Missouri regulators announced license winners for medical marijuana cultivation companies and for transportation firms.

The state expects to award 92 dispensary licenses on Jan. 24 and to announce seed-to-sale traceability system winners on Jan. 31, according to the News-Leader.