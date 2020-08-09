Here’s how some marijuana extractors deliver reliable products

Published 2 seconds ago | By Bart Schaneman

Starting with high-quality flower can help create a consistent product such as this distillate. (Photo courtesy of The Clear)

(This is an abridged version of a story that appears in the August issue of Marijuana Business Magazine.)

Creating a consistent cannabis product can be challenging for extractors because the process is extremely technical in nature and includes multiple moving parts and variables.

Sourcing exceptional flower is key to a successful marijuana extraction operation, but so is attention to detail in the lab.

“Every step in the process matters and has a very big impact on the quality of the product,” said Jorge Useche, the Bogota-based research and development director for cannabis company Clever Leaves, which has production assets in Colombia and Portugal.

Useche and other experts suggest these three steps are key for cannabis extractors seeking to create a reliable product:

  1. Use growers who provide consistent raw material.
  2. Develop proper procedures and protocols.
  3. Test products more than once.

