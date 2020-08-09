Here’s how some marijuana extractors deliver reliable products

(This is an abridged version of a story that appears in the August issue of Marijuana Business Magazine.)
Creating a consistent cannabis product can be challenging for extractors because the process is extremely technical in nature and includes multiple moving parts and variables.
Sourcing exceptional flower is key to a successful marijuana extraction operation, but so is attention to detail in the lab.
“Every step in the process matters and has a very big impact on the quality of the product,” said Jorge Useche, the Bogota-based research and development director for cannabis company Clever Leaves, which has production assets in Colombia and Portugal.