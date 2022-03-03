Former MedMen Holdings executive James Parker must repay the company about $612,000 that the business was previously ordered to shell out for attorney’s fees, a judge ruled.

The legal fees were accumulated during a multiyear legal battle in which the California-based multistate operator ultimately prevailed.

According to Law360, Parker – a former chief financial officer at MedMen – was ordered this week to reimburse the company for what it paid for attorney’s costs during a breach-of-contract lawsuit between 2019 and November 2021.

A jury sided with MedMen in the case.

The order was issued by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Mark Young, who ruled in mid-2020 that MedMen was obligated to cover at least $500,000 a year in legal fees for Parker because of a stipulation in his original employment contract.

The new ruling came after MedMen filed a court motion in February requesting the repayment after the lawsuit’s resolution in November.