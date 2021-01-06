Proposed rules for Maine’s medical cannabis program would require registered MMJ caregivers to use the state’s inventory tracking system.

A “limited inventory tracking” option would be available to small-scale caregivers who grow 12 plants or fewer, don’t operate a retail store and don’t do wholesale transfers to other caregivers, according to a copy of the preliminary draft rules posted online by Maine’s Office of Marijuana Policy (OMP).

The potential rule change has drawn the ire of some of Maine’s more than 3,000 caregivers, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Caregivers have cut into sales for some of Maine’s dispensaries.

“Along with being more user-friendly, these draft rules are meant to address changes to state law over the last two years,” OMP director Erik Gundersen said in a news release.

The preliminary draft rules will also “(clarify) the municipal approval and municipal authorization requirements for (MMJ) registrants conducting authorized activities in municipalities in Maine,” according to the OMP website.

Other potential updates to Maine’s MMJ rules include “more detailed, standardized requirements regarding the packaging and labeling of harvested marijuana.”

The OMP will accept public feedback on the preliminary rules through Jan. 10.

After revisions stemming from that feedback, the OMP said the proposed rules “will be subject to a public hearing and written public comment period.”

Medical marijuana sales recorded by Maine’s dispensaries and caregivers reached $222 million between January and October 2020.