Marijuana MSO Curaleaf closes in on Toronto Stock Exchange listing

New York-based marijuana multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings received conditional approval to list subordinate shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Final approval will come once the company has met the conditions set by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), according to a news release.

Curaleaf plans to voluntarily delist from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) once its TSX listing is approved.

The company applied to list on the TSX in October, following fellow MSO TerrAscend, which made the move to the TSX in July.

Uplistings such as these are efforts to access a wider pool of investors.

“We are now one step closer to accessing an even broader set of global institutional investors than we currently have, alongside the capital and increased liquidity that comes with listing on a major exchange such as the TSX,” Curaleaf Executive Chair Boris Jordan said in a statement.