Marijuana MSO Curaleaf closes in on Toronto Stock Exchange listing

By MJBizDaily Staff

What’s the right revenue per square foot? What’s a realistic business outlook for cultivators? Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks. Get the 2023 Factbook.

New York-based marijuana multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings received conditional approval to list subordinate shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Final approval will come once the company has met the conditions set by the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), according to a news release.

Curaleaf plans to voluntarily delist from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) once its TSX listing is approved.

The company applied to list on the TSX in October, following fellow MSO TerrAscend, which made the move to the TSX in July.

Uplistings such as these are efforts to access a wider pool of investors.

“We are now one step closer to accessing an even broader set of global institutional investors than we currently have, alongside the capital and increased liquidity that comes with listing on a major exchange such as the TSX,” Curaleaf Executive Chair Boris Jordan said in a statement.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Jason Wild details how TerrAscend became a TSX trailblazer for US marijuana
Image of Jason Wild standing amid cannabis plants in a cultivation facility

Legal

Democratic governors ask Biden to reschedule marijuana before end of year
Image of the Drug Enforcement Administration website on a laptop

Canada

Cannabis producer BZAM acquiring Final Bell Canada
Image depicting M&A
All U.S. Briefs Finance Medical & Recreational New York Recreational 
© 2023 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSDO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATIONTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY