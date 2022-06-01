Marijuana MSO Curaleaf faces class action claim over mislabeled drops

A 77-year-old Oregon resident sued marijuana multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings, seeking class action status for hundreds of consumers who bought Select CBD wellness drops last summer that instead contained “substantial amounts” of THC.

The 13-page lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon, alleges that Curaleaf engaged in unlawful trade practices, gross negligence and “utter lack of reasonable and adequate safety and protocols when it manufactured, bottled, labeled, shipped, and sold its tainted products. …”

ADVERTISEMENT

The suit asks that each consumer who bought the mislabeled drops receive their actual damages or $200, whichever amount is greater.

Massachusetts-based Curaleaf didn’t immediately respond to MJBizDaily‘s request for comment.

But the company previously apologized for the mix-up, attributing it to “unintentional human error.”

A number of customers required medical attention. Curaleaf reportedly settled 10 individual suits earlier this year, including one for $50,000.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

The company also worked with Oregon regulators to recall the two mislabeled batches and reform processes to prevent future mistakes.

Oregon marijuana regulators are seeking a 70-day suspension and $200,000 fine against Curaleaf, according to The Oregonian.