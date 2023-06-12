Medical marijuana legalization push still alive in North Carolina

Lawmakers in North Carolina are making a late push to pass a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state, with one legislator claiming a vote could happen before the end of June.

The state is one of a remaining handful across the country that does not allow medical cannabis in any form.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year, the state Senate passed what sponsors call the Compassionate Care Act, which would allow people suffering from one of 15 conditions to access MMJ, including smokable flower.

According to High Point TV station WGHP, the North Carolina House has yet to vote on the bill despite holding several emotional hearings.

State Rep. Donny Lambeth, one of the chairs of the House Health Committee where the bill must be heard, told WGHP that the bill could be heard for a vote this month.

If the bill isn’t heard before the July 4th holiday recess, it’s possible the House could take up MMJ legalization later in the month, but other issues are competing for the lawmakers’ limited time.

“So there is nothing firm right now but a lot has to be done in the next three weeks,” Lambeth told the television station.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar bill passed the state Senate in 2021 but wasn’t called for a vote in the House.

According to a poll commissioned by state lawmakers, 83% of North Carolina residents support legalizing medical marijuana.