Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas reach $22.4 million in February

Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.1 million on cannabis products in January and $22.4 million in February for a total of $45.5 million over the two-month period.

Sales for the first two months of 2023 combined increased by $4 million over the same period in the previous year, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), implying year-over-year growth of about 9.6%.

More than 92,000 active medical marijuana patients are registered with the Arkansas Department of Health, the DFA reported.

Combined, MMJ dispensaries in Arkansas sold 4,420 pounds of cannabis in January and 4,412 pounds in February.

Arkansas voters rejected an industry-supported adult-use cannabis legalization ballot measure in November.

A new recreational legalization bill has since been introduced.